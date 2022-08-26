pup

Happy International Dog Day: Kamloops police pooch gets her man

2-year-old Neeka earned an extra treat

It was only fitting that Kamloops RCMP dog Neeka earned herself a reward on Aug. 26, International Dog Day.

Officers were called to the 2000-block of Crescent Drive around 8.a.m. for a report of a suspicious man in the area. They were able to identify him as 26-year-old Dylan Clifton who was found to have a warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with a court order.

Clifton ran from the cops on foot, prompting a call for backup and Police Dog Services.

The two-year-old German Shepherd tracked the man to an area off of Highland Drive, where he was hiding in a bush. He was taken into custody without a struggle.

The four-legged cop’s work did not go unrecognized.

“We will make sure that Neeka gets an extra treat to celebrate her arrest and International Dog Day, but there is no better treat for a police dog than catching a bad guy,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

READ MORE: BC SPCA caring for 99 budgies found in West Kelowna home

READ MORE: VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeDogsKamloopsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No mask mandate for B.C. schools as province urges vaccination to curb COVID

Just Posted

The UBCO Heat men’s soccer team kicks off their season (Photo - @UBCOHeat/Twitter)
Time to hit the pitch: UBCO men’s soccer start season in Kelowna

A Kelowna lawyer has been suspended for professional misconduct for misappropriating or improperly withdrawing client funds for the payment of legal fees. (File photo)
Kelowna lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

(Photo - The Yardhouse/Contributed)
New owners at Kelowna’s The Yardhouse looking to bring facility to next level

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to the media prior to their sentencing hearing on Friday (Aug. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: Excelsior 4 speak to media prior to sentencing hearing in Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image