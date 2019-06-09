Happy Kelowna Neighbours Day

Neighbours Day, photo from the City of Kelowna’s website

It’s the fourth annual Kelowna’s Neighbour Day Sunday, where residents are encouraged to celebrate their neighbours by hosting a neighbourhood gathering, performing a random act of neighbourliness or by getting out in their neighbourhood and meeting someone new.

The city of Kelowna suggests residents host a BBQ or get your kids together for a playdate.

To get people in the neighbourly spirit, the city wants you to submit neighbour nominations to recognize outstanding neighbours in Kelowna.

Residents are asked to register nominations by Monday June 10, and write about how this neighbour made a difference in your neighbourhood.

Outstanding neighbours will receive a certificate, and will be recognized through City channels and at a year-end event. All nominators and nominees will also be entered to win a random draw prize.

