Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

Whether you like pie, pizza or you’re just a big fan of Babylonian equation – it’s Pi Day!

Besides a day to eat and celebrate, today is also Einstein’s birthday (he’d be turning 138 years old) and today marks the one year anniversary of death of Stephan Hawkins and Google announced they were able to compute Pi to 31.4 trillion decimal places, setting a new Guinness World Record Thursday morning.

RELATED: Order of Pi delivers ‘punishment’ to Saanich mayor

Pi (π) was first used approximately 4,000 years ago by the ancient Babylonians to calculate the circumference of a circle to its diameter, the symbol was introduced in 1706 by mathematician William Jones and made more popular by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler 30 years later. The number can go on forever but is usually rounded to 3.14.

RELATED: Popular plant-based pizzeria coming to Victoria

The number was first connected to March 14 by former physicist Larry Shaw in 1988 at the Exploratorium Museum in San Fransisco, celebrating with fruit pie and tea. Shaw led parades there yearly until his passing in 2017. In 2009, the House of Representiatives in the U.S. passed a resolution marking March 14 as national Pi Day.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Did you notice Facebook was down?
Next story
More than $90,000 raised for family of B.C. film worker who died

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read