Firefighters are returning after clean up

The Harding Creek wildfire, near Jackpine Lake Forest Service Road, Northwest of West Kelowna, is now being held.

Related: Jackpine Lake fire remains at 1 hectare

Firefighters have returned today after clean-up.

Related: Update: More firefighters added to wildfire near Jackpine Lake

Lightning striking a tree has been determined as the cause of the cause of the fire.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.