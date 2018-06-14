Harlem Globetrotters headed to Kelowna for World Water Day

Tugboat Bay will once again host the Kelowna 6K for Water Saturday, July 7, but this time around there will be some high flying guests.

Members of the Harlem Globetrotters who recently returned from Mozambique where they saw the impact of World Vision’s water projects will be in attendance.

“We’re pumped to be heading to Kelowna. Seeing water projects in Mozambique has inspired us to work for clean water for kids everywhere. Giving back is important to us, so being a part of the Kelowna 6K where everyone shares a similar passion is exciting,” said Hoops, one of the Harlem Globetrotters who will be at the 6K.

The day will be packed with activities for the whole family including a performance from the Globetrotters, food trucks and a visit from Mayor Basran. The first 200 participants who sponsor a child will personally meet the Harlem Globetrotters, and residents can purchase tickets for a VIP breakfast with the athletes.

Last year’s event saw hundreds of participants walking, running and rolling to help bring clean water to some of the world’s most vulnerable children. As a result, Kelowna provided 5,200 children with clean water.

“I continue to be inspired by the generosity of Kelowna’s residents. We are stronger when we work and walk together and the Kelowna 6k enables us to make even greater strides toward improving the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children,” says Michael Messenger, President of World Vision Canada.

Register yourself or a team at www.worldvision.ca/kelowna. Buy a ticket for the VIP breakfast here or go to their Facebook event page for updates.

World Vision is reaching one new person with clean water every 10 seconds. The distance of six kilometres is the average distance those in developing countries have to walk to find water.

World Vision is a relief, development and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by our Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world’s most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

