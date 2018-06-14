Harlem Globetrotters headed to Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re pumped to be heading to Kelowna.”

Tugboat Bay will once again host the Kelowna 6K for Water Saturday, July 7, but this time around there will be some high flying guests.

Members of the Harlem Globetrotters who recently returned from Mozambique where they saw the impact of World Vision’s water projects will be in attendance.

“We’re pumped to be heading to Kelowna. Seeing water projects in Mozambique has inspired us to work for clean water for kids everywhere. Giving back is important to us, so being a part of the Kelowna 6K where everyone shares a similar passion is exciting,” said Hoops, one of the Harlem Globetrotters who will be at the 6K.

READ MORE: WATER PROJECT GETS UNDERWAY

The day will be packed with activities for the whole family including a performance from the Globetrotters, food trucks and a visit from Mayor Basran. The first 200 participants who sponsor a child will personally meet the Harlem Globetrotters, and residents can purchase tickets for a VIP breakfast with the athletes.

Last year’s event saw hundreds of participants walking, running and rolling to help bring clean water to some of the world’s most vulnerable children. As a result, Kelowna provided 5,200 children with clean water.

READ MORE: RUN FOR AFRICA

“I continue to be inspired by the generosity of Kelowna’s residents. We are stronger when we work and walk together and the Kelowna 6k enables us to make even greater strides toward improving the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children,” says Michael Messenger, President of World Vision Canada.

Register yourself or a team at www.worldvision.ca/kelowna. Buy a ticket for the VIP breakfast here or go to their Facebook event page for updates.

World Vision is reaching one new person with clean water every 10 seconds. The distance of six kilometres is the average distance those in developing countries have to walk to find water.

World Vision is a relief, development and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by our Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world’s most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered
Next story
UBCO prof supports his homeland

Just Posted

Okanagan pilots share joy of flying

Kelowna Flying Club to give free airplane rides to more than 200 kids

Harlem Globetrotters headed to Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re pumped to be heading to Kelowna.”

French Immersion expansion on Westside delayed

School board opts for more consultation on the issue

West Kelowna looks to better housing for farm workers

Council Members want to ‘come into the 21st Century’ with taking care of temporary workers

West Kelowna man conquers journey around Okanagan Lake

Tim Dickinson circumnavigated Okanagan Lake by foot in under 64 hours

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Calgary-to-Vancouver flight forced to land after possible fire

WestJet Flight 113 makes emergency landing after takeoff

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: First round predictions

The 2018 World Cup is kicking off in Russia

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

Most Read