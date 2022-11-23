Harm reduction kits to be available for delivery to Central Okanagan homes

The Bridge Outreach team will discreetly deliver items like fentanyl test strips, syringes and sharps bins

The Bridge Outreach Services in Kelowna is taking action to mitigate the leading cause of death among young adults in B.C. — drug overdoses.

The Bridge Youth & Family Services Outreach Overdose Prevention Services (OOPS) team will discreetly deliver harm reduction supplies to those living in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

The outreach team can deliver 0.5cc syringes, 1cc syringes, alcohol swabs, bubble pipes, coloured straws, cookers, fentanyl test strips, foil, glass stems, Naloxone kits, screens, sharps disposal boxes, stem/crack kits, sterile water, tourniquets, tubing and Vitamin C. Bulk supplies are limited to availability.

“Reducing barriers to accessing supplies will be a first step in reducing the harms of substance use and preventing potential overdose,” said the Bridge outreach team in a press release.

With the delivery service, the Bridge hopes to help people who have a reluctance to access fixed harm reduction delivery sites and those who are not benefitting from street-level harm reduction supply distribution.

With the delivered supplies, people using illicit substances can reduce the risk associated with the activities they engage in.

The Outreach team delivers Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Friday to Sunday between 10 a.m. and

6 p.m.

Discreet delivery can be arranged by calling or texting 250-258-4938.

