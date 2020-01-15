Harsh winter conditions affecting flights arriving in Kelowna

Two cancellations and one delay has occurred from Vancouver to Kelowna this morning

A number of flights in and out of Kelowna have either been canceled or delayed due to severe weather conditions across Western Canada.

Flights from B.C. and Alberta, including Victoria, Vancouver and Edmonton have all been affected.

The is currently a wind warning and snowfall warning in place in effect for Vancouver, which has impacted flights coming out of YVR.

According to Environment Canada, 10 cm of snow is expected for Metro Vancouver today.

Flights coming from Victoria have also been delayed because of strong winds. In Alberta, extreme temperatures have also affected flights heading to Kelowna.

Travelers can check the status of their flight at ylw.kelowna.ca

