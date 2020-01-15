Harsh winter conditions affecting flights arriving in Kelowna

Two cancellations and one delay has occurred from Vancouver to Kelowna this morning

A number of flights in and out of Kelowna have either been canceled or delayed due to severe weather conditions across Western Canada.

Flights from B.C. and Alberta, including Victoria, Vancouver and Edmonton have all been affected.

The is currently a wind warning and snowfall warning in place in effect for Vancouver, which has impacted flights coming out of YVR.

According to Environment Canada, 10 cm of snow is expected for Metro Vancouver today.

Flights coming from Victoria have also been delayed because of strong winds. In Alberta, extreme temperatures have also affected flights heading to Kelowna.

Travelers can check the status of their flight at ylw.kelowna.ca

READ MORE: YLW soars to over two million passengers for second consecutive year

READ MORE: It will soon cost more to fly in and out of YLW

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’
Next story
Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

Just Posted

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis finally opens in West Kelowna

From start to finish, it took 13 months for the store to open up shop

FortisBC warns of precursors to energy hikes as temperatures plunge in Kelowna

Take some precautions to reduce the heat loss in your home this winter

RCMP seize smorgasbord of drugs in Kelowna raid

Police seized large amounts of ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl and more after Jan. 10 search

UBCO and Elizabeth Fry host panel to discuss structural change for sexual assault survivors

The panel follows backlash against RCMP which deemed 40% of sexual assault cases as “unfounded”

YLW soars to over two million passengers for second consecutive year

In 2019, passengers totalled 2,032,144 — 26,886 fewer than in 2018

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Police watchdog seeking witnesses following death of man in Penticton

In November, a man died days after his arrest in Penticton

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

Likely to exceed 200 vape-related suspensions: Vernon School District

‘We’ve declined tobacco use for 50 years and now… it’s increased,’ district addiction counsellor says

Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

Changing provincial regulations will ban secondary family homes on ALR properties by Feb. 22, 2020

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

EDITORIAL: Healing process continues after verdict reached

It is possible to have children and teens at risk, even in an environment where they should be safe

LETTER: Efforts needed to save B.C.’s forests

Our forests have been permanently, radically altered, now our forest industry must follow

Enderby baker brings specialty dog treats to Vernon

Local entrepreneur opens dog bakery in Vernon pet grooming business

Most Read