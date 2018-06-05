Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.

The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe

One alleged victim, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004. The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly.

Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of his alleged victims and says his client is confident he is going to clear his name.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

Brafman called the rape allegation “absurd,” saying that the accuser and Weinstein had a decadelong, consensual sexual relationship that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has said it was predictable that Weinstein’s camp would attack the integrity of the women and of the legal system.

Vance, a Democrat, came under public pressure from women’s groups to prosecute Weinstein after declining to do so in 2015, when an Italian model went to police to say Weinstein had groped her during a meeting.

Police set up a sting in which the woman recorded herself confronting Weinstein and him apologizing for his conduct. But Vance decided there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

Weinstein is out on $1 million bail.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vehicle related incidents in West Kelowna
Next story
Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Just Posted

Alleged violent offender arrested in Kelowna

Russell Dale McDermid remains in custody

South East Kelowna Irrigation District dissolved

Province Order in Council wraps up 98-year-old water purveyor so it can join city system

Deer hit in West Kelowna

The deer was hit this morning on Hwy 97C

Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

A new study published by Kelowna researchers tested 1,266 people

Local author launching book about Okanagan Lake

Raphael Nowak has studied history and science of the lake for 15 years

Anti-pipeline protest in Kelowna

Opponents of Trans Mountain Pipeline, and Ottawa’s purchase of it, protest outside MP’s office

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Tolko U15s tie up Kamloops

Thompson Okanagan Girls Rep Soccer League roundup

Women at higher risk of stroke than men: research

More than 62,000 strokes occur in Canada each year, with 30,200 of those being in women

B.C. man killed stepfather by strangling him with belt, Crown says

Trial underway for Shayne McGenn, charged with killing David Delaney of Abbotsford

A’s push PBL winning streak to eight

After a slow start to 2018, the Okanagan Athletics have turned the… Continue reading

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Mueller’s team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses: prosecutors

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

Most Read