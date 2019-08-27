Attorney General David Eby (B.C. Government/Flickr)

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

B.C.’s attorney general says he’s concerned that “at least one” gaming employee could be benefitting from improperly handing out gaming licences.

The issue came to the public’s attention last Monday, when the Canadian Border Security Agency conducted a raid at Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver.

Attorney General David Eby said at a press conference Tuesday that a whistleblower reached out to his office in October of last year with “concerns about what was happening at the racecourse.”

The concerns covered “a lot of different issues, including people working without permits.”

The province’s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch found “there was merit” to the concerns but brought in the Canadian Border Security Agency because there was an “immigration element.”

Eby said the CBSA took over the investigation in January and will be looking into immigration concerns as well as alleged breach of trust and fraud offences.

A gaming inspector at the racecourse has now been suspended with pay, Eby said, and all licences issued at Hastings Racecourse will be reviewed. Eby told reporters he assumed the gaming worker was employed at Hastings Racecourse, but was unsure.

“There are allegations involving more than just a single gaming worker, there are allegations involving a potential employer of individuals, people who are otherwise involved in gaming at Hastings,” Eby said.

Eby said he felt for the “incredibly vulnerable” workers caught up in the raids, some of whom have already headed home to Mexico.

“That’s one of the reasons I was so concerned about these allegations… that there may have been a provincial employee involved in exploiting these very vulnerable people,” he said.

“It’s incredibly disappointing if it proves to be true.”

Eby, who said he first raised concerns about the racecourse to the then-Liberal government before he was in office, said the issue at Hastings Racecourse was linked to the general money laundering issues in B.C.

READ MORE: Workers escorted away in border services’ raid at Vancouver horse-racing track

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White Rock pier reopens 250 days after being destroyed in winter storm

Just Posted

Expect delays on busy Kelowna drag

Clement Avenue to undergo urgent maintenance between Gordon Drive and Cerise Drive

Rockets sign import pick ahead of Memorial Cup season

Pavel Novak was drafted by the Rockets at the CHL Import Draft in June

Dead osprey’s chicks in Lake Country should be OK: SORCO

The chicks of an osprey hit by a vehicle are already fledged, readying to migrate

New Kelowna restaurant adds education director

Geoffrey Couper has joined the Okanagan Table team as the culinary education director

UBC Okanagan research points to inclusive classrooms

International students often feel dissonance studying abroad, researcher says

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Province seizes cannabis from Okanagan shop

Ocean Sprouts visited by B.C. Community Safety Unit officials; 30-day notice of seizure placed

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Hergott: ICBC fails at dismissing claim

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column regarding ICBC

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

Kamloops outdoorsman stays a step ahead of his incurable cancer

The third annual Kamloops Multiple Myeloma March being held on Sunday, September 8, at 9 a.m.

Crown seeks psychiatric assessment for accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer will first have to convince judge that prosecution can apply for one at this stage

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

Most Read