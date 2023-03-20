Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas. (Cable Public Affairs Channel)

‘Hate crime committed by cowards’: Okanagan MP outraged over attack on international student

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas spoke on the matter in the House of Commons

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas says more needs to be done about race-based violence in Canada.

Albas made his comments in the House of Commons Monday (March 20), following the attack on an international student by a group of people at a Kelowna bus stop on March 17.

READ MORE: ‘Investigate attack on international student as a hate crime’: Kelowna Sikh community

“They severely beat him, but that wasn’t enough for these low lifes,” said Albas. “They removed his turban and dragged him on the street by his hair.”

Albas called it a hate crime committed by cowards who need to be punished.

“We need to ensure that anyone who walks our streets can do so without fears of violence.”

The Conservative MP told the House that the Canadian justice system isn’t tough enough, and meaningful changes need to be made to protect the public.

He added that if people expect nothing more than a slap on the wrist, then it’s part of the problem.

“Let’s all hope the student recovers fully, his attackers are caught and face real consequences for the pain and indignity they imposed upon this man.”

READ MORE: Critics allege group funded by Quebec government spreading transphobic views

assault

