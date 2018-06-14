How important it is to be close to employment, school and shopping areas such as the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is one of the online questions local residents will be asked in formulating a vision for what Kelowna will look like in 2040. Photo: Contributed

Have a say in vision of Kelowna for 2040

Local residents encouraged to fill out online questionnaire

Kelowna residents who missed the chance to physically arrive at the city they want to see in the future can now pick their path in a new online story format.

A series of questions leads the reader through choices about how they live and how they get around, until they arrive at one of four growth scenarios for Kelowna 2040.

In previous weeks, hundreds of residents participated at in-person “pick your path” open house events to walk through the scenario of their choice.

“By using a unique format in which Kelowna residents can see how their decisions affect which scenario for Kelowna they arrive at, we hope to give a sample of how future growth might affect neighbourhoods, development and infrastructure decisions made today,” said Danielle Noble-Brandt, City of Kelowna policy and planning department manager.

The story and accompanying questionnaire are components of the public engagement for the Official Community Plan update and Transportation Master Plan process.

“By 2040, Kelowna will be home to 50,000 more people. The four growth options are based on the public input gathered throughout the unprecedented engagement for the community’s strategic vision known as Imagine Kelowna,” said Noble-Brandt.

“This is the ideal time for residents to be informed, get involved and imagine their influence on our Kelowna.”

Based on public input, analysis and research, a preferred growth scenario will be selected for council’s consideration this fall.

The scenario will provide context for the corresponding policy directions recommended in the 2040 Official Community Plan and the Transportation Master Plan.

You have until June 30 to pick your path and complete the online questionnaire.

