Have fun at holiday Light Up in West Kelowna

Santa Claus and fireworks are part of the festivities.

The City of West Kelowna’s Light Up takes place Friday, Dec. 2.

Festivities will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with holiday lights being turned on at 6 p.m. courtesy of Santa and Mayor Gord Milsom. A high-altitude fireworks show is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., weather dependent.

Brown Road will temporarily close, between Gossett Road and Main Street, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. to allow Light Up activities.

The closure will give city crews, community groups, and volunteers time to prepare, host, and clean up. The Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations in the Westbank Lions Community Centre parking will be closed during this time.

Area businesses and side streets off Brown Road remain open.

Elliott Road and Old Okanagan Highway will remain open to provide through traffic to Westbank Centre homes, businesses, and services.

