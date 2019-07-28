Mean Girls (2004). (submitted)

Have you ever wanted to insult someone politely?

The latest Twitter trend may have some tips and tricks for you

Twitter users posted the worst, best and most hurtful ways they have heard a back-handed insult doled out.

From across the spectrum, Tweets with the hashtag #InsultSomeonePolitely bring you politics, race, laughs, sex and ah-ha moments, all in one scroll.

Ted Bundy thinks your stupid

Miss B. shares a personal anecdote

There was a fair share of Trump rhetoric

Meeting between the sheets

Ugly babies, unite!

A hidden talent

Cliches

It’s all about perception

Bad hair day

