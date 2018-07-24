Have you seen Buddy?

A woman is searching for her childhood companion after losing it in Kelowna

Photo of Buddy who has been missing since Tuesday night, last seen in a canvas bag. A $200 reward is being offered. Photo from Facebook

A lifelong companion has been lost. For the past 33 years, Ashley Riehl has slept with Buddy under her neck until he was stolen last week out of her car.

Buddy was in a canvas bag on Tuesday night in the centre console of Riehl’s car that was parked on Pandosy Street. Riehl and her partner were staying overnight in Kelowna during their road trip from Calgary to Vancouver Island.

“I have had buddy since my first birthday, I don’t remember life without him, he has been with me my entire life. He is the only material thing I have any sentimental value towards. There is nothing else I can do,” Riehl said. “It sounds ridiculous because I am almost 34, but it’s hard. He’s been across the world and back with me.”

The next morning Riehl’s partner, in-laws and cousin searched the area, hoping that whoever took the bag Buddy was in realized there was nothing valuable in the bag and tossed it aside. Posters have been put up offering $200 as a reward, “no questions asked.”

If you find Buddy please contact Riehl on Facebook.

