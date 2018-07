The little stuffed fox was last seen in Lake Country’s Swalwell Park

Have you seen a stuffed fox lately in Swalwell Park?

Danielle Annette Cutting posted a photo of her four-year-old’s toy Friday in a Lake Country Facebook group.

“Really hoping someone found this guy. My four-year-old daughter is so, so sad missing him,” she wrote.

The fox was last seen in the park on Canada Day.

If you have seen him call 250-826-3264.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.