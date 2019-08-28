Have you seen this Kamloops woman in Kelowna?

RCMP believe a missing woman may be hitchhiking to Kelowna

Kamloops RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old woman who is believed to be travelling to the Kelowna area.

Demelza Sovereign, 28, was last seen on the Kamloops North Shore on Sunday, Aug. 25. RCMP said they believe she may attempt to hitchhike to Kelowna.

The 5-1 Caucasian woman is described to have blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

