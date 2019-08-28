Have you seen this Kamloops woman in Kelowna?

RCMP believe a missing woman may be hitchhiking to Kelowna

Kamloops RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old woman who is believed to be travelling to the Kelowna area.

Demelza Sovereign, 28, was last seen on the Kamloops North Shore on Sunday, Aug. 25. RCMP said they believe she may attempt to hitchhike to Kelowna.

The 5-1 Caucasian woman is described to have blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

READ MORE: CNIB enhancing lives of visually impaired

READ MORE: New Kelowna brewery Jackknife green lit by council

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Just Posted

Okanagan dancers joining Team Canada at World Championships

Three dancers have been training with the Lake Country School of Dance ahead of the championships

CNIB enhancing lives of visually impaired

New technology helps eliminate loss of sight obstacles

Bye week ahead, Sun look to recover from two straight losses

The Sun lost 37-13 to the VI Raiders Saturday

Kelowna swim club returns from season-ending provincials

The Ogopogo swim team sent almost 30 swimmers to compete amongst the province’s best

New Kelowna brewery, Jackknife, green-lit by council

Jackknife Brewing Co. is set to open its doors sometime in October.

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Weyerhaeuser focused on sustainability through provincial crisis in forest sector

In an industry that is experiencing plant closures and uncertainty, Princeton’s Weyerhaeuser… Continue reading

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A heat streak to end August

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 28th, 2019.

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Most Read