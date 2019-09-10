The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeing the public’s help in locating missing 55-year-old Michael Edward Belliveau. (Supplied)

Have you seen this Vernon man?

Vernon RCMP seek the public’s help in locating missing 55 year old

Michael Edward Belliveau, 55, hasn’t been seen since Aug. 20, 2019, and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating the man.

He was last seen at his parent’s residence on Westside Road in Vernon and he may be driving a light grey 1998 Dodge Ram truck with an Alberta plate: BZS 6649.

He is described as a 5-7, 140-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Belliveau’s location is urged to contact their local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

