Have your say in revitalizing Kelowna’s Mill Creek Linear Park

The flooding of Mill Creek in 2017 and 2018 resulted in record-breaking stream overflows that impacted residents, parks, trails, and roads. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Early planning and design of Kelowna’s Mill Creek Linear Park are underway.

It stretches from Parkinson Recreation Centre to Okanagan Lake and Burne Avenue Neighbourhood Park between Richter and Ethel streets.

Residents are invited to take part in several online and in-person input opportunities, including an upcoming information session on March 16 and a series of “walkshops” April 19-20.

“The flooding of Mill Creek in 2017 and 2018 resulted in record-breaking stream overflows that impacted residents, parks, trails, and roads,” said Keith Pinkoski, planner specialist.

“Kelowna residents faced extensive property damage in nearby subdivisions, interrupted access to public services and businesses, and impacted the Kelowna International Airport.”

Between March and April, city staff will be consulting with the community to share information about some of the improvements taking place along the Mill Creek corridor and to seek input on park amenity preferences before finalizing plans.

“The city has secured funding to develop an overall strategy to improve Mill Creek as a linear park and enhance sensitive ecosystem habitat along the corridor while adapting to flooding where we can,” added Pinkoski.

The Mill Creek Flood Protection Project is a multi-year, multi-million dollar initiative to improve the creek corridor and reduce flooding potential from the Kelowna Airport to Okanagan Lake, funded in part by the federal government.

The project will improve creek capacity by rehabilitating creek riverbanks, riparian and fish passage, reducing debris accumulation, and adding temporary off-stream storage opportunities. Planning and construction began in 2020.

The latest information on engagement opportunities is available on the City of Kelowna website.

