Havoc at Trout Creek convenience store

The Go Market gas station and convenience store in Trout Creek was the site of a large police presence late on Friday evening, Oct. 22.
Unconfirmed reports indicate a standoff occurred between an individual and RCMP at around 7:30 p.m.
The inside of the store was visible to a Black Press reporter on scene, with items such as the ice cream freezer appearing to have been thrown around.
The RCMP have been contacted for more information.
It is believed that no staff were injured at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.