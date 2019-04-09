Residents escaped a house fire early Tuesday morning near Falkland. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Residents and cat escape North Okanagan home fire

BREAKING NEWS: House and two vehicles ablaze in field off Highway 97

Everyone, even the cat, escaped a structure fire early Tuesday morning near Falkland.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was located at 3233 Highway 97, just past Salmon River road.

See also: Two small fires burn near Merritt

The residents woke up to the fire at 7 a.m. and escaped unharmed.

Bob Jones’ wife had a stroke about a year ago so she’s in a wheelchair, but he made sure they got out, grabbed the cat and threw her out and everyone is safe.

The entire house and two vehicles were destroyed.

“Things happened quite quickly but if you’re safe, you’re okay. I haven’t got the faintest idea of how it started but it had just started when I realized it was there,” said Jones, who discovered the fire aroun 7:15 a.m. “It happens. I think it’ll hit me in a day or two.”

Alycia Butler saw the blaze on her morning commute at 8:45 a.m. and thought at first it was a truck fire.

While some emergency crews were on scene, there was no sign of any fire department at the time as the area is not within a protected fire zone.

“There was no ‘under control’ here because we don’t have fire protection. We just had to let it burn.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Residents escaped a house fire early Tuesday morning near Falkland. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Previous story
RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering
Next story
Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Just Posted

Is this your peacock?

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

Volunteers test their skills during ‘SARnival’ in Summerland

Penticton Search and Rescue helps organize this year’s event

Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector

Man from Kelowna police-involved shooting ready for court

Aronson was in a wheelchair following the police incident.

Slam a cheap breakfast in Kelowna for a good cause

Denny’s Kelowna has their Original Grand Slam breakfast deal in support of JoeAnna’s House

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

Residents and cat escape North Okanagan home fire

BREAKING NEWS: House and two vehicles ablaze in field off Highway 97

PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

South Okanagan hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

Humpback whale safety campaign launched as population booms on B.C. coast

‘See a blow? Go slow!’ campaign aimed at protecting boaters and whales

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet in mid-February and Philpott followed a few weeks later

Most Read