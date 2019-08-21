Suspect drops white powder running from police near Kelowna playground

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of two individuals swinging a chain in a park

UPDATE 3:21 p.m.

Police were reporting to calls of two people allegedly swinging a chain in a children’s playground at Chapman Place Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, one of the suspects fled the scene on foot. RCMP said the suspect had arrests warrants. But as the suspect was running, a white substance was dropped.

An RCMP officer said it is believed the powder was likely drugs.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called in as backup to dispose of the substance properly.

It has been reported that no hazmat team will be responding to the incident.

ORIGINAL

Emergency crews are on scene at Chapman Place for a potential hazmat situation.

A white powder substance was discovered on the ground around Chapman Place just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

RCMP are also on scene near Chapman Place at Buckland Avenue.

A reporter is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

