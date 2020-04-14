HDR selected as designer for new 12-storey Ramada building in Kelowna

The 12-storey mass timber construction is set to be the first of its kind in Kelowna

An international company with offices in Penticton has been selected to provide architectural design services for the development of a 12-storey mass timber tower constructed Ramada Hotel in Kelowna.

HDR has been commissioned to build the 82-suite addition, which is slated to be the first tower of its kind in Kelowna.

In September, The City of Kelowna signed on to become early adopters to bring mass timber technology for the construction of a new building that may rise as high as 12-storeys tall.

With the help of the University of British Columbia, the new timber tech allows for taller wood buildings that are faster to build and could be better overall for future construction projects in the province.

The 12-storey addition is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy, creating 40 construction jobs as well as housekeepers, desk staff, security staff, maintenance staff and other positions.

The proposed hotel will be located on the southwestern portion of the existing Ramada hotel site, which is currently surface parking. The design team proposes to minimize the disruption of the existing infrastructure by providing a small development presence.

Despite the challenging footprint, the development will provide an appealing landscape buffer on all sides in accordance with city requirements. As part of Kelowna’s many green initiatives, the proposed development will provide four on-site vehicle charging stations, short-term and long-term bicycle parking.

Construction is slated to begin in 2021.

