‘He was trying to get into my car’: Dash-cam captures dispute between Kelowna driver and cyclist

A Kelowna man is frustrated with poorly behaved bicyclists after he had a heated altercation with one on Sunday (May 23).

Sterling Makara was driving home from a weekend camping trip on Rose Road at around 4 p.m. when he found himself behind some cyclists.

Makara admitted he got frustrated and aggressive. “The bike riders were still on the pavement, he had a mountain bike so he could have moved to drive on the gravel,” he told the Capital News.

Makara’s dash-cam footage recorded the entire incident, with audio.

In the video, you can hear his voice scream out the window, “You can’t [expletive] ride in the gravel?” to the bike riders, who appeared to have a few metres of space to move off the road.

Watch the video below:

Makara’s yelling prompted one of the three bike riders to slow down in front of Makara’s car and start yelling back. He then got off his bike and aggressively walked toward the driver’s side of the car and punched at the window.

Makara believes the cyclist was intoxicated. “It was pretty scary. He slammed at my window like he was trying to break it,” he said. “I’m not really frustrated with bike riders, I’m just frustrated that this escalated to that point. Like he was trying to get into my car.”

Makara said the situation taught him not to yell random things out of his window, even if he thinks it won’t result in anything. “You never know how someone will react or if they are drunk and out of control,” he said.

