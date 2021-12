The incident happened about noon on Thursday

Two vehicle crash on Harvey. (Contributed)

Emergency crews are on scene of a head-on collision at Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road.

The two-vehicle crash occurred between a white and black SUV about noon on Thursday.

Debris was scattered across the highway blocked lanes on both Harvey and Burtch.

Traffic is backed up in both directions along Harvey Avenue.

It’s unclear if anyone involved was taken to hospital.

