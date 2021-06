Both drivers appeared to have sustained minor injuries

A head-on collision on Springfield Road is stalling traffic in the area.

Traffic heading east on Springfield is down to one lane as crews clean up. Westbound traffic is moving.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. Both drivers appeared to have sustained minor injuries.

