Head-on collision slows lunchtime traffic in Kelowna’s South Pandosy

Crash happened just after noon on May 10

A two-vehicle crash caused some backup in the South Pandosy neighbourhood for those grabbing some lunch on May 10.

The head-on collision happened just after noon in the intersection of K.L.O. Road and Gordon Drive, prompting police, fire and ambulance to all attend the scene.

The southbound lanes of Gordon were blocked off at the intersection, forcing drivers to turn onto K.L.O. Northbound lanes remained open.

Both vehicles involved were taken out of the intersection by 12:40p.m.. The intersection was fully reopened by 1p.m.

A head on crash took place in the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO Road around 12:20 in #Kelowna. The vehicles have been moved to the side but crews are cleaning the intersection. Fire, ambulance, and police on scene @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/LcfCkHns7W — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) May 10, 2023

One person involved was taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla

READ MORE: Concerns over missing Kelowna man with medical condition

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car accidentcar crashCity of Kelowna