(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Head-on collision slows lunchtime traffic in Kelowna’s South Pandosy

Crash happened just after noon on May 10

A two-vehicle crash caused some backup in the South Pandosy neighbourhood for those grabbing some lunch on May 10.

The head-on collision happened just after noon in the intersection of K.L.O. Road and Gordon Drive, prompting police, fire and ambulance to all attend the scene.

The southbound lanes of Gordon were blocked off at the intersection, forcing drivers to turn onto K.L.O. Northbound lanes remained open.

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Both vehicles involved were taken out of the intersection by 12:40p.m.. The intersection was fully reopened by 1p.m.

One person involved was taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla

READ MORE: Concerns over missing Kelowna man with medical condition

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car accidentcar crashCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Upcoming heat wave could break records in the Okanagan, experts say
Next story
Lake Country finances ‘quite healthy’ despite challenges

Just Posted

District of Peachland. (Contributed)
Financial plan adopted, donation to fire department: Peachland council highlights

West Kelowna councillor Jason Friesen. (Contributed)
Safety improvements for West Kelowna’s Horizon Drive on hold

The Passenger Transportation Board approved the ride share’s license transfer application, which allows Uber to operate in Victoria and Kelowna. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tap of a button: Uber approved to launch in Kelowna, Victoria

Kelowna International Hostel. (Carli Berry/Capital News)
Kelowna International Hostel may close after quarter century

Pop-up banner image