Head-on crash with bus at Harvey and Ellis

A collision involving a BC Transit bus and two vehicles is slowing traffic at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street.

Traffic is flowing on Harvey but the turning lane from Ellis to Harvey is closed.

A three vehicle crash involving a bus and two vehicles has occurred near the intersection of Ellis and Harvey. No injuries have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/QlSxcrWj9h — Connor Trembley (@ConnorTrembley) February 11, 2020

According to the bus driver, the crash occurred when a car tried turning left from Harvey onto Ellis. It hit another car travelling along Harvey, which then ran into the bus. The bus was not moving at the time of the collision.

No injuries have been reported but an ambulance is on the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m.

