A car crash in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Head-to-head crash slows traffic on Springfield in Kelowna

The crash at Burtch and Springfield intersection happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday

There were no reported injuries in an Wednesday afternoon crash in Kelowna.

Two cars were heavily banged up when they collided at the Burtch Road and Springfield Road intersections just after 5 p.m.

Traffic was initially backed up on Burtch Road northbound, but the build-up has been clearing up.

Emergency crews were on scene and no initial injuries have yet been reported.

t

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday
Next story
‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Just Posted

Man in possession of stolen Revelstoke SUV arrested in Kelowna

The man remains in police custody at this time and further charges are expected

Water quality advisory lifted for Lakeview Water System

A water quality advisory has been lifted for Lakeview Water System users in West Kelowna.

Inspection done at Big White ahead of resort’s largest winter sports race

The World Airline Ski Championships will be hosted by the resort in March 2020

New speaker series coming to Kelowna Innovation Centre

Three prominent Kelowna speakers will be a part of the October event

Child on bike hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

The child was hit in Rutland riding his bike home from school

BC Children’s Dream Lotto: Aiden’s road to recovery

Aiden Borne was diagnosed with two kinds of cancer in the span of three years

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Former South Okanagan elementary PAC treasurer charged with fraud

The charge against Belinda Yorke is in relation to the alleged theft of funds from the committee

Production workers needed in Vernon

Work for Black Press Media in Vernon today

B.C. on track for housing plan, minister tells local governments

Opposition rejects claim that 22,000 units built or underway

Shuswap projects left with uncertain future after rural dividend funding suspended

Application process for funding halted so money can go to struggling forestry sector.

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Most Read