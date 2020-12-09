A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Canada

Second country to approve the vaccine

Canada has become the second country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, just days after it was first approved in the U.K.

Canada is expected to get up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December, with the first doses likely coming within days of its Wednesday (Dec. 9) approval. B.C. is expected to get 4,000 doses out of this first batch, enough to vaccinate 2,000 people. The news comes as at least 429,035 people have been infected with the virus in Canada and 12,867 have died.

Federal officials are expected to hold a briefing on the rollout and delivery of the vaccine later on Wednesday. The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at at least -70C until it is within days of use and requires two doses given three weeks apart to reach its promised 95 per cent efficacy.

READ MORE: 4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

READ MORE: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

READ MORE: ‘Route out’ of pandemic: 90-year-old woman receives UK’s 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man
Next story
Consumer rights advocates call for airline refunds in Parliament hearing

Just Posted

Demolition has already started at 555 Fuller Avenue, Pathways Abilities Society’s original location. (Pathways Abilities Society)
Pathways Abilities Society’s historic location comes down

The society said they are shedding their old cocoon

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

(City of West Kelowna)
Council voices approval of large West Kelowna housing development

The Goat’s Peak Housing Development takes large step forward toward approval

South Kelowna Elementary School. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at two Kelowna Schools

South Kelowna Elementary is one of 14 Central Okanagan schools currently listed with a school exposure

(Black Press Media file photo)
2020 marks significant Kokanee return in Okanagan Lake

This year marks the highest Kkanee return since the stock crashed in the 1970s

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Canada

Second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Joy Road Catering, well-known for event catering and their farm market stand, is bringing a year-round bake shop and guest suites to Winnipeg St. Ground will break in January. (Rendering from Joy Road)
Well-known Joy Road Catering brings bakeshop and B&B to downtown Penticton

The culinary shop on Winnipeg St. just adds to this red hot entertainment district

Most Read