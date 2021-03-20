A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

Health Canada is warning the public about risks associated with counterfeit N95 respirators being sold across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 of the fake masks from Canadian distributors, having detained an additional 365,000 at the U.S. border.

The fake respirators “lack any assurance of safety, quality and efficacy,” the health agency said in a March 19 advisory.

“Respirators are essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. They help protect health care providers and slow the spread of the disease.”

The illegally-made products resemble legitimate N95 masks by using the brand of established medical manufacturer, 3M.

READ MORE: 3M pushes back on Trump administration call to stop sending N95 masks to Canada

READ MORE: B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Products with missing straps, strange odours, or blocked valves are likely not authentic 3M respirators, the advisory said.

“It is illegal to sell or advertise counterfeit health products. The Department takes this issue seriously and will use all available tools to stop these activities.”

Health Canada has detected three fake respirator versions circulating the country – including ones made to appear as Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1860 and the 1860S models.

Counterfeit versions of 3M’s Aura Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1870+ have also been seized by border officials.

The public health agency said it’s working with the company to identify the source of the fakes and determine where they may have been distributed or sold within Canada

RELATED: 2 people fined after B.C. police spot online ads re-selling 5,000 surgical, N95 masks

Visit 3M’s website or call its anti-fraud hotline (1-800-426-8688) for help identifying and reporting suspected counterfeit N95s.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flames snuffed beside Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Just Posted

West Kelowna fire crews snuffed out patches of flame that ignited on the side of Highway 97 near the west side of William R. Bennett Bridge Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Flames snuffed beside Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Firefighters responded to a grass fire on the West Kelwona side of William R. Bennett Bridge Saturday

Dustin Betuzzi photo
Residents asked to keep off Kelowna sports fields until official open

Sports fields closed for pre-season maintenance

On March 28, Jackknife Brewing will launch the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign to raise awareness and funds for the missing and murdered Indigenous women of Canada. (Photo Submitted)
Kelowna brewery launches new beer for Indigenous Brew Day

Jackknife Brewing is launching the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign

Spring is the season for flowers, new life and rebirth. How much do you know about spring-related facts? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowledge of all things spring-related

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Several Peachland residents gathered to take a stand against clearcut logging to protect the community’s watershed. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Peachland residents stand-up against clearcut logging

Twenty-seven other communities in B.C. also held rallies, marches

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

A Vernon woman was sentenced 10 years after entering a guilty plea to a lesser charge of being a party to a manslaughter in connection with the death of a man inside a Vernon apartment in July 2017. (Morning Star - file photo)
10 years for Vernon woman’s role in ‘extremely brutal’ murder

Jaqueline Leavins was sentenced for manslaughter in relation to the murder of William Bartz in 2017

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP are investigation following a midnight car chase and shots fired at officers. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
South Okanagan RCMP investigating after shots fired at officers in midnight car chase

The RCMP attempted to stop a truck pulling a trailer with a stolen RCMP shortly after midnight

Stock photo from Unsplash.com
Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for isolated B.C. seniors during pandemic

Nelson’s Ruth Langevin offers a brief respite from COVID-19 with song

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read