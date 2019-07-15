Cannabis plants are seen at a facility on February 20, 2019 in Sainte-Eustache, Que. Cannabis producer Agrima Botanicals Corp. has had its licences revoked by Health Canada, months after the company disclosed the regulator’s finding that “unauthorized activities” with pot took place at the firm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Cannabis producer Agrima Botanicals Corp. has had its licences revoked by Health Canada, months after the company disclosed the regulator’s finding that “unauthorized activities” with pot took place at the firm.

Agrima is now listed on Health Canada’s website of licensed producers with the status “revoked,” after having its licences suspended last fall.

Agrima’s parent company Ascent Industries Corp said in November that the regulator had asserted that “unauthorized activities” involving cannabis occurred at the company during a period of time when it was privately held, but it was appealing its suspension.

Health Canada has said it suspended Agrima’s producer and dealer’s licence under the former Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations for non-compliance with the regulations, and notified it in November that it intended to revoke them.

The revocation comes after the B.C. based cannabis company filed for creditor protection earlier this year to address near-term liquidity issues which it says were in “large part” caused by the suspension of its licences.

A July 9 report by Ascent’s court-appointed monitor Ernst & Young said the firm hired a consultant to engage with Health Canada about the sale or transfer of the suspended licences, but received no response from the regulator.

Ascent was not immediately available for comment.

ALSO READ: Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Hate trial for Toronto editor could be re-opened as judge delays sentencing
Next story
Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

Just Posted

How did the Okanagan come to be?

What’s in our backyard?

UBC Okanagan presents night of music under the stars

Opera Kelowna to perform 5th annual free show in university courtyard

Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms for the region

Kelowna man wins with ‘totally dominating’ performance at Tour de White Rock

Westminster Savings Road Race was the final race of the 40th annual event

Top stories of the week: McCurdy, small businesses, weed and skivvies

Here is a compilation of the week’s top stories to keep you in the loop

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in Surrey

Okanagan golf event lands Hockey Night in Canada analyst

Kelly Hrudey to emcee 10th annual VJH Foundation Charity Classic golf tourney Sept. 8 in Vernon

June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Sales dropped by 11.8%, while prices fell by 4%

Salmon Arm actor, writer takes stab at thriller for silver screen

Now living in New York City, Dani Baker wrote and is starring in Follow Her.

LETTER: Summerland school was not on skatepark site

MacDonald School faced Rosedale Avenue, near present Summerland Secondary School parking lot

LETTER: Development, not solar, needed on hillside

Summerland site should not be used for solar project

Highway 1 reopens following vehicle fire west of Chase

The Highway has reopend to single-lane alternating traffic, delays are expected due to congestion.

Most Read