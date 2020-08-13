Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

Health Canada is warning people to do more to keep edible pot products out of the hands of kids.

The department says several children wound up in hospital after accidentally eating illegal edibles that looked like regular candy or other foods and were stored in places kids could easily access like refrigerators and freezers.

It is warning people not to store cannabis products where children can find them, and only to buy legal products that are required to have child-resistant and plain packaging that does not appeal to youngsters.

Canada legalized recreational use of cannabis in October 2018, but food and drinks containing it only became available late last year.

Pot-infused gummies, chocolates and beverages are legal but must be sold by retailers authorized by provincial and territorial governments, bear proper labels and set a maximum THC content.

Health Canada says even adults can be confused between regular candies and baked goods and those containing cannabis, and proper storage and labelling is critical to keeping people safe.

— The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aldo Shoes’ Kelowna store to close permanently
Next story
Police in Summerland hand out treats with tickets

Just Posted

Scavenger hunt promotes downtown Kelowna businesses

The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22

No cause for concern: RCMP canine unit training in Kelowna

Officers were spotted in the Landmark District on Thursday

Green candidate making Okanagan stops

Dimitri Lascaris, federal leadership candidate, coming to Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna

Aldo Shoes’ Kelowna store to close permanently

The branch is among those closing as the company restructures to deal with COVID-19 debt

Are you ready for tourists? Tourism Kelowna wants your input

Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks Central Okanagan residents if they’re comfortable reopening tourism

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Straight from DeHart

Local realtor reaches milestone anniverary

Algae bloom highlights nutrient concerns in Shuswap water quality report

Shuswap Watershed Council releases 2019 water quality report

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

Police in Summerland hand out treats with tickets

Positive Ticketing Campaign began Aug. 9 at Summerland Skatepark

Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

Most Read