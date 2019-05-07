British Columbia’s Seniors Advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, speaks to the Senior Citizens’ Association of B.C. at the Canoe Seniors Centre on Friday, May 3. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Health-care system moving seniors to nursing homes

Disproportionately more poor people in long-term care facilities, B.C. Seniors Advocate finds

The health-care system provides built-in incentives for people to move into long-term care facilities, says the BC Seniors Advocate, a reality she would like to see changed.

Speaking in Canoe on Friday, May 3 to the Senior Citizens Association of BC, an umbrella group made up of BC seniors from throughout the province, Isobel MacKenzie said the income of a significant number of B.C. seniors is not meeting their expenses.

She said 74 per cent of people surveyed in a mail-out that garnered 1,599 responses are either concerned or very concerned about health-care costs.

How can that be when health-care is free, she asks. She explains that at 55, health-care is free. A person can clean their house, drive themselves, bathe themselves – and all their health-care needs are covered.

However, at 90, perhaps, a person might still have a sharp brain but might not be able to see, hear well or walk without a walker.

Now they need to pay somebody to help them take a bath, to get meals, to drive to appointments, to shovel the snow. Suddenly it moves from, it would be nice to have a pedicure, to want, not need – they need someone to cut their toenails.

“We asked, if you required 24-hour care, where would you want to live? Only 20 per cent said a nursing home. A big chunk wanted to go to a retirement home. About 40 per cent wanted to stay at home. Right now we have a system that incentivizes people to move into nursing homes.”

Read more: Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Read more: Home Care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says

Read more: BC Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

The maximum a person must pay in a nursing home is $3,200, but the amount is based on income. Most people, because they have less income, pay $1,800 to $2,000, she says.

The actual cost for a nursing home bed is $6,400 or higher. So if the government has to contribute $3,200 to top up the cost – on average closer to $4,800 – to house someone in a nursing home, why not give them the $3,200 for expenses at home, MacKenzie asks. For instance, the government could pay hydro bills on their behalf, telecommunications on their behalf and could set up a fund for house repairs.

“Now the only way to get the subsidy is to go into a facility. So that’s why poorer people go. There are disproportionately more poorer people in long-term care.”

She says seniors want choice, something she’d like to work on with the government. In the last five years, home support has been providing less services to seniors, not more.

In about five weeks, MacKenzie expects her report on home support to be complete and available to the public.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate monitors and analyzes seniors services and issues in B.C., and makes recommendations to government and service providers to address systemic issues. According to its website, the office was established in 2014 and is the first office of its kind in Canada.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

QUESTION

Previous story
RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island
Next story
Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

Just Posted

BC Tree Fruits Cooperative purchase land in Kelowna for new facility

BCTFC said Old Vernon Road facility will have state-of-the-art packing lines, a cidery and more

West Kelowna man charged with hunting out of season

Guenter Wilcsek had his first court appearance Tuesday and will be in court again May 21

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Man who allegedly beat mother appears in Kelowna court

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Four-vehicle pileup in North Okanagan delays school bus of kids

Traffic delayed, including school bus, in Vernon crash

Hergott: Working around pain from a car crash

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about what to do and not to do following a crash

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

Transport truck jackknifed on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

A transport truck is reported to have jackknifed on the Trans-Canada Highway… Continue reading

Popular Okanagan pier opened to the public

Restoration work finished on Kal Lake Pier

Most Read