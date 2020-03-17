B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce B.C.’s seventh case of novel coronavirus at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 24, 2020. (Tom Fletcher - Black Press)

Health Minister praises Kelowna MLA for working together during COVID-19 crisis

Norm Letnick is the Liberal Party’s health critic

Provincial politicans are putting thier political differences aside and working together to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this morning, Health Minister Adrian Dix praised his counterpart, Kelowna MLA Norm Letnick, for his support and advice to help the province deal with the crisis.

“I think people want to play their part in helping the situation and I’m very proud of the way the people of British Columbia are reacting,” said Dix on CBC radio on March 17.

“The Liberal health critic Norm Letnick is an MLA from Kelowna. We speak everyday and he provides support and advice. He’s helping us through this process and as a key advisor on this I think these are special times and all of us have to change the way we act and Norm has been fantastic.”

As of March 16 there were a total of 103 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia. Three people have died.

READ MORE: New measures implemented in Kelowna to slow spread of COVID-19

READ MORE: Canada to close borders to foreigners, but keeps U.S. border open to slow spread of COVID-19

READ MORE: Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Health Minister praises Kelowna MLA for working together during COVID-19 crisis

Norm Letnick is the Liberal Party’s health critic

New measures implemented in Kelowna to slow spread of COVID-19

Panic buying, high-profile event cancellations, and two confirmed cases

Vehicle rollover on Highway 97C near West Kelowna

The incident happened Monday about 8:30 p.m. near Pennask Summit

UPDATE: Kelowna recreation centres make changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

Goodlife Fitness, the YMCA and others have been affected

West Kelowna facilities shut down due to COVID-19

Seniors Centre and local library all set to be closed by Tuesday, March 17

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

Summerland recreation facilities closed

Aquatic centre and arena have been closed to curb spread of COVID-19

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

COVID-19: Apex Mountain Resort ceasing operations

Effective March 17 at 3:30 p.m., Apex Mountain Resort will be closed for the season

Most Read