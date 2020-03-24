Virtual mental health care is available through the Healthy Essentials Clinic in Lake Country, B.C. (Contributed)

Healthy Essentials Clinic in Lake Country to offer virtual care

COVID-19 has caused increased anxiety, fear and a sense of being overwhelmed for many in the community

Lake Country’s Healthy Essentials Clinic is stepping up to provide online care in response to increased anxiety among residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The constant COVID-19 news updates, the need for social distancing, and the practice of self-isolating—alone or with others—are creating anxiety, fear, and a sense of overwhelm in many, many people,” said Lake Country’s Healthy Essentials Clinic founder Christina Camilleri.

“Responding quickly to the community’s needs around COVID-19 care is imperative. As such, the Healthy Essentials Clinic is offering virtual care in many areas. “All practitioners are available to consult with you and your family on the things that matter most.”

Camilleri said an array of care options will are now available virtually. Dietitians are being made available to discuss the immune system boosting to counselors who are available to address fears, anxiety, sleeplessness, worry and overwhelm. All of HEC’s professional health staff are online and accessible through self-referral. A doctor’s referral is needed for select devices.

Through personalized medical monitoring, psychiatry, nutrition, exercise, physiotherapy, counseling, family-focused care and more, Healthy Essentials Clinic (HEC) offers structured programs that consider whole health. Camilleri said HEC takes the Federal recommendations for ‘wrap-around’ care really seriously.

“This is the gold standard for medical care. We’re doing it here.”

Integrated care supports the whole health of individuals and families: emotional, cognitive, and physical.

Healthy Essentials Clinic is located in the Winfield Professional building just off Highway 97 in Lake Country.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
