“Heart horse” killed after snow collapses shelter at Chase equine rescue

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

A Shuswap woman has been left devastated after heavy snowfall collapsed a shelter on her equine rescue, killing her one of her closest friends.

Christine Adderson, founder of ForTheHorse equine farm and rescue centre, discovered the collapse on the morning of January 17. The collapse exposed the centre’s winter hay storage to the elements and took the life of Merlin, who Adderson describes as her “heart horse.”

“You know what each other are thinking, you know what each other’s next step is, you know how each other are feeling,” Adderson said. “You can probably only have one of them in your life.”

According to a GoFundMe page created to help recoup damages from collapse, the 12 other horses also stabled at the rescue managed to escape unharmed.

Costs of replacement for the barn and clean up for the wreckage are estimated to be $71,500.

Read more: Centre provides sanctuary for horses

Read more: Truck explosion shakes residents at Shuswap horse rescue

“Funds are needed as soon as possible. We are in the middle of winter with much snow and cold temperatures. A new shelter would be hugely appreciated by us all,” reads the GoFundMe page description.

Adderson said donations of equipment, labour and possibly additional hay for the horses would be greatly appreciated by the rescue.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap carport collapse from snow prompts question of landlord/tenant responsibility
Next story
Invasive clams make first appearance at Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Accelerate Okanagan announces Arlene Dickinson as keynote speaker for 2020 OKGN Angel Summit

On March 12 the final six companies will make their pitch to 35 investors to secure $150K investment

Prominent psychologist to talk about mental health at Kelowna Downtown Library in February

Irene Spelliscy presentation will cover how to handle and deal with stress

RCMP respond to robbery in downtown Kelowna

This is a fluid situation and will be updated as more information becomes available

Westbank Museum to operate for at least another five years

City councillors approved lease agreement for museum on Tuesday night

City of West Kelowna outlines strategic priorities over next three years

Highlights include work on new water treatment plant, firehall and public works yard

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Plane to help 156 Canadians leave China awaits Chinese approval: official

Thousands of people have been infected in China

Invasive clams make first appearance at Shuswap Lake

None of the testing samples have come back positive for Asian clam larvae

“Heart horse” killed after snow collapses shelter at Chase equine rescue

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

Shuswap carport collapse from snow prompts question of landlord/tenant responsibility

Cracks in ceilings, doors that become difficult to open can be warning signs

Commuting via Vernon: Planned blackouts and snow removal hinder traffic

City of Vernon alerts motorists of planned power outages and work crews

Kimberly Conservation Officers free deer tangled in festive lights

Conservation Officers found the mule deer buck entangled in Christmas lights

Hughes, Virtanen lead streaking Canucks to 5-2 win over Sharks

Vancouver has won 13 of last 16 games

Police question strange colourful packages littering Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for discarding packages

Most Read