UBC Okanagan Heat are winless on the season. (Contributed)

Heat drop five-set battle to Huskies

Heats’ Shawn Zao impressed in his first outing of the conference season

Max Heppell and Cam Vanderveen would combine for 24 kills on Saturday night but it wouldn’t be enough in the five-set marathon against the Saskatchewan Huskies.

In a match that featured momentum swings throughout, it was the Huskies who took the match in the fifth, capturing the final frame (15-5) for the victory.

READ MORE: Heat defeat Huskies in five-set nail biter

While both Heppel and Vanderveen played well in the offensive end, it was Shawn Zao who provided the spark on the night. Zhao, who was seeing playing time for the first time all conference season, came off the bench and registered five kills on five attacks.

“Shawn is a great kid, he’s been with us for a couple of years and the thing I like about him the most is he just cares a ton,” said Heat head coach Brad Hudson following Saturday night’s game.

“He has had two months training with the other guys and he wasn’t overwhelmed in the moment and he embraced it. You can see glimpses of what we are capable of doing. It’s just a matter of time before our group learns to sustain those moments.”

The Huskies hit .302 as a team in the match, compared to .079 for the Heat. The Huskies’ block also made it tough on the Heat all night long, racking up 13 total blocks to the home team’s eight.

UBCO will get their bye week next weekend, but will return to action against the Brandon Bobcats on the road in two weeks time.

READ MORE: Moalin’s 20 point night not enough to beat Cascades

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Just Posted

Heat drop five-set battle to Huskies

Heats’ Shawn Zao impressed in his first outing of the conference season

Moalin’s 20 point night not enough to beat Cascades

The Heat fell to the Cascades (87-69)

Heat defeat Huskies in five-set nail biter

Jade Bussard would lead the way for the Heat finishing with 16 kills and 13 digs

Penticton United Church welcomes Makers’ Market Nov. 23

From baking, to knitting, to toys and everything in between, get your Christmas shopping done early

Big White receives 17 cm of snow

Opening day is only a couple weeks away, scheduled for Nov. 28

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Dallas Smith, Terri Clark to perform on CP Holiday Train’s B.C. stops

Annual festive food bank fundraiser rolling across province from Dec. 11 to 17

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Most Read