Heat forecasted for Kelowna area starting Monday, Aug. 9

Enjoy the rain and cooler temperatures while you can, because it is not going to last.
Another heat wave is anticipated for B.C. after the low-pressure system passes, according to Environment Canada. While it won’t be as hot as the heat wave in June, temperatures in Kelowna are still expected to reach the mid-30s starting on Monday, Aug. 9.
While the low-pressure system brought cooler temperatures and helped control some wildfires in the area, the incoming heat wave may be a challenge for crews fighting blazes across the Okanagan region.
