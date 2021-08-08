Heat forecasted for Kelowna area starting Monday, Aug. 9

Temperatures in Kelowna are expected to reach the mid-30s throughout the week

Enjoy the rain and cooler temperatures while you can, because it is not going to last.

Another heat wave is anticipated for B.C. after the low-pressure system passes, according to Environment Canada. While it won’t be as hot as the heat wave in June, temperatures in Kelowna are still expected to reach the mid-30s starting on Monday, Aug. 9.

While the low-pressure system brought cooler temperatures and helped control some wildfires in the area, the incoming heat wave may be a challenge for crews fighting blazes across the Okanagan region.

