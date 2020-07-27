City Park Beach in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Heat warning in effect for Okanagan Valley

Temperatures are expected to sit in the 30s all week

A heat warning is in effect for the Okanagan Valley including Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

Temperatures reaching 35 C combined with overnight lows near 18 C are expected, according to Environment Canada.

A strong ridge of high pressure remains over the southern interior of British Columbia leading to hot conditions through Thursday, July 30.

Some cloud moves in on Tuesday afternoon which will help to cool temperatures slightly. Skies clear quickly on Tuesday night and temperatures climb again on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada states.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.”

Environment Canada also reminds people to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

