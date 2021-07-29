A statue pictured as smoke blocks the sun in downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Heat warning issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures won’t reach the 40 C seen earlier this month, but highs in the mid-30s are expected

Environment Canda has reissued a heat warning for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

While temperatures aren’t expected to reach the sweltering 40 C they did in late June and early July, residents of the Okanagan and the Shuswap can expect highs reaching up to 35 C on Friday and Saturday, dropping to 18 C at night.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at greater risk to experience symptoms of heat-related illness which may include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

To stay safe from the heat, Environment Canada recommends:

  • Drinking plenty of water even before feeling thirsty
  • Checking on older family, friends and neighbours
  • Scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day
  • Creating shade with an umbrella or wide-brimmed hats
  • Never leaving people or pets inside a parked vehicle
  • Watching for the symptoms of heat illness
  • Blocking the sun by closing curtains or blinds
  • Taking regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place if working outdoors

Relatively cooler temperatures are expected to return Sunday.

READ MORE: 2021 wildfire damage already exceeds average damage for full year

READ MORE: Pop-up vax clinic coming to downtown Kelowna

