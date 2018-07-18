THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Heat warning rescinded for Central and South Okanagan

Kelowna - It’s expected to cool off a bit this week

A heat warning that was in effect for the Central and South Okanagan has been rescinded, according to Environment Canada.

A heat warning is issued when the humidex value is expected to reach 40 C or more or when the temperature is expected to reach levels ranging from 29 C to 40 C or greater depending on your location, Environment Canada said in a weather statement.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.


