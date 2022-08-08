People cool off at a splash pad as temperatures go above 30C, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

People cool off at a splash pad as temperatures go above 30C, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Heat warnings still in place for several provinces across the country

Cooler temperatures are forecasted to return Monday night or Tuesday for most regions

Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.

The warning from the national weather agency covers broad regions of southern Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta and B.C.

Environment Canada says maximum temperatures are expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the low forties when combined with humidity.

Cooler temperatures are forecasted to return Monday night or Tuesday for most regions.

However, the scorching heat is expected to return to parts of Alberta on Wednesday.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

RELATED: B.C. can expect cooler weather through August

RELATED: Intensified wildfire activity expected to continue through August: BC Wildfire

Climate changeheat warning

Previous story
Parliamentary committee to begin study of RCMP’s use of cellphone spyware
Next story
No damage reported or expected after 4.6 magnitude quake off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Tongue prints

Bib Patel has entered the race for Lake Country Council in the 2022 municipal election (contributed)
Lake Country council has first election candidate

Ghostly Garlic products will still be available for purchase online (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)
Lake Country’s Ghostly Garlic is moving to Alberta this fall

Cooper Humphreys, who lists Vernon as his residence and Kelowna’s Harvest Golf Course as his home club, finished in the top-50 at the 117th Canadian Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Vancouver. (File photo)
Vernon/Kelowna golfer in top-50 at Canadian amateur