People at the beach in front of Discovery Bay Resort on Tuesday, July 14. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Heat wave forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempertures are forecast to hit record breaking highs this week

Prepare for record-setting temperatures and heat warnings this week across the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said the forecasted heatwave is unusual for this time of year with predicted record highs that don’t usually hit the Interior until the second week of July.

“Records for this time of year in Salmon Arm are in the mid-to-high 30s C and down in Osoyoos temperates have reached over 40 C for the end of June,” said Lundquist. “But it’s usual to have two weeks of high heat around the solstice.”

The average high for the end of June is 24 C, with Environment Canada forecasting rain, however, this week temperatures will be about 15 C above average.

“We had a really dry spring and usually we are looking to our monsoon weather, which we will not get this year,” he said.

Temperatures may reach 40 C on the weekend for the South Okanagan, Fraser Canyon and Trail area.

Environment Canada is expected to issue heat warnings as the week progresses and the mercury rises over 35 C, with possible overnight lows of 20 C.

“Right now we really need to be thinking about the folks at BC Wildfire, we need to ensure we don’t impact them by starting fires. We have to be fire smart with this heat,” explained Lundquist. “The health and safety of animals and humans are really important right now. We should be making sure to hydrate and watch children in the sun if you are out at the beach.”

Lundquist also suggests checking the UV Index on the Environment Canada website before heading outdoors. For Monday, the UV index is at 11 or extreme for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap.

READ MORE: Fire burning above Peachland

READ MORE: Church burns on Penticton Indian Band land

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat wave

Previous story
UPDATE: Out-of-control fire burning above Peachland
Next story
UDPATE: Two churches on band land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Just Posted

People at the beach in front of Discovery Bay Resort on Tuesday, July 14. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Heat wave forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempertures are forecast to hit record breaking highs this week

Central Programs and Services on Richter Street.
COVID-19 exposure at Central Programs and Services

Interior Health annouces a COVID-19 exposure within Central Okanagan Schools

Tony Costa/ Facebook
UPDATE: Out-of-control fire burning above Peachland

The blaze sparked on Sunday and is believed to be lightning caused

(Dave Ogilvie/Contributed)
Injured mountain biker rescued in West Kelowna

The mountain biker reportedly has a hip injury about 1 km up the Smith Creek Road trail

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
UDPATE: Two churches on band land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
“We are all one people.” Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

In the first election with public money replacing corporate or union donations, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. MLAs ponder 2022 ‘sunset’ of subsidy for political parties

NDP, B.C. Fed call for increase, B.C. Liberals have no comment

Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
‘Forever War’ with fire has California battling forests instead

Five of the state’s largest-ever blazes seared California last year, as authorities tackle prevention

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack Facebook)
Church burns on Penticton Indian Band land

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning

Most Read