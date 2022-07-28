Heat wave puts water restrictions on tap for Okanagan community

Stress on water systems forces stage 2 restrictions, no sprinklers or irrigation

Residents are allowed to water trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables only if watering is done by a hand-held container, a hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle. (ADOBE STOCK IMAGE)

High temperatures putting a stress on the water system have prompted restrictions in Spallumcheen.

Hand watering only is in effect, as of 1 p.m. July 28, 2022, for all residents of the Highland Park, Silver Star, Stardel, Round Prairie, Hankey, Pleasant Valley, Lansdowne and Larkin local area services.

The stage two restrictions means no sprinlers or irrigation systems can be used to water lawns, gardens, trees or shrubs. Washing of driveways, sidewalks, parking lots and exterior building surfaces is also not permitted.

“All residents of Spallumcheen are encouraged to practice water conservation during these extreme temperature situations which add stress to our water systems,” said Lisa Gyorkos, deputy corporate officer with the Township.

Residents can water a lawn, flower or vegetable garden, trees, shrubs or landscaped area, which combined do not exceed one acre, by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle, but only during the prescribed stage one watering hours and days.

Newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers, vegetables, new sod or newly seeded lawns can be hand-watered during installation and for the following 24 hours.

Vehicle washing is permitted with a hand-held container or hose with a shut-off nozzle, during prescribed stage one watering hours and days.

Residents may also still fill or top up swimming pools, wading pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or decorative fountains, during prescribed watering times.

