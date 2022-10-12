Heather Lake wildfire pictured on Sept. 15 after an evacuation alert was lifted for Eastgate. (BC Wildfire)

Heather Lake wildfire backs off Highway 3

Blaze was refueled by high weekend winds

The section of the Heather Lake wildfire burning adjacent to Highway 3 has been extinguished, according to Julia Caranci, communications assistant with the Coastal Fire Centre.

“We have extinguished the parts of the fire north of the Similkameen and are mopping up,” Caranci told Black Press.

The highway area became a priority for BC Wildfire Sunday Oct. 9, after the fire – refueled by high weekend winds – jumped the Similkameen River between Mule Deer Creek and Hampton Creek.

Wednesday Oct. 12, there were 22 firefighters working on the site, assisted by one helicopter.

The size of the blaze has been re-estimated at 14,970 hectares.

“(That is) in part due to more accurate mapping. We had a period of poor flying weather followed by the cold front over Thanksgiving, but we were able to fly over the fire yesterday and visibility was good.”

The last reported measurement of the fire was Sept. 15, after it had been declared held.

