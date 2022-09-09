The north-east corner of the Heather Lake Wildfire as of 8 p.m. on Sept. 7. (BC Wildfire Service)

The north-east corner of the Heather Lake Wildfire as of 8 p.m. on Sept. 7. (BC Wildfire Service)

Heather Lake Wildfire over 7,000 hectares and growing

The fire continues to show aggressive behaviour

The Heather Lake Wildfire has continued to grow and is expected to stay active over the weekend near Eastgate.

The fire now covers an estimated 3,084 hectares in Canada, with another 4,000 in the United States where lightning first sparked the blaze.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, about 180 properties in the community of Eastgate were placed under evacuation alert.

There are a number of trails and facilities within the E.C. Manning Provincial Park south of Highway 3 that are affected by the Heather Lake wildfire. BC Parks has issued an evacuation order and alert for these areas.

The fire has been burning through areas of heavy fuel, which has led to large amounts of smoke and aggressive fire behaviour.

Communities around the fire as well as Highway 3 will see smoke from within the blaze’s perimeter, which could cause visibility issues for drivers.

Road conditions will be updated by DriveBC and crews will be working in the area.

BC Wildfire is working with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, BC Parks and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to prepare for the possibility of the Heather Lake fire impacting Highway 3, E.C. Manning Park and other communities.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by lightning and was first reported on August 21.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire crews looking to gain access to Glenrosa blaze

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna nightclub manager in the race for mayor
Next story
32 candidates vying for Kelowna council as filing deadlines close in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Advance voting opportunities for B.C. municipal elections are Oct. 5,8,12,13, and 14. (Photo/Black Press Media)
32 candidates vying for Kelowna council as filing deadlines close in Central Okanagan

Manager David Habib stands in front of one of the bars inside the Liquid Zoo in downtown Kelowna (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Kelowna nightclub manager in the race for mayor

A former UBCO RA is calling for changes to the school’s sexual misconduct policy. (File)
B.C. woman’s ‘traumatizing’ sexual assault probe at UBCO leads to human rights complaint

Charlie Hodge is seeking re-election to Kelowna council. (File photo/Capital News)
Hodge ‘good to go’ in re-election bid for Kelowna council