Heavily-armed RCMP officers surround house in Sicamous

The Kappel Street property has been cordoned off since approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Update 2:58 p.m Jan. 2:

Gary Keehn who lives in the house next door to the one which is the focus of the police presence said a tow truck is on scene beginning to remove the damaged vehicles.

Original Story:

Heavily-armed police officers have entered a house on Kappel Street in Sicamous and outside a police vehicle appears to have collided with a small tan sedan.

Gary Keehn who lives in the house next door to the one which is the focus of the police presence said he was alerted by the sound of a car crash at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. When he looked outside he saw the tan car and a large grey police SUV which looked like they had crashed into each other.

Keehn said shortly after 2 p.m. that at least five police vehicles were on scene at the Kappel Street house and from inside his house he saw eight or more officers, some of whom were dressed in tactical gear and armed with rifles. Keehn said he observed officers entering the house with their weapons drawn at 2:20 p.m.

Kappel Street is closed to vehicle traffic and Keehn said some of his neighbours have been told to remain indoors but he was assured by an officer that the public is not in danger.

Keehn said the house next door is a rental property and he has had little contact with the tenants since they moved in less than eight months ago.

Calls to the RCMP made by the Eagle Valley News requesting more information on the incident have not been returned yet.

There is a large police presence on Kappel Street in Sicamous. (Gary Keen Photo)

