Heavy police presence at Rutland home

Police had guns pointed at a Rutland home early Sunday morning.

At around 11 a.m., a concerned citizen in the neighbourhood posted photos to Facebook to warn people to avoid Mugford Road and Prior Road North stating there was, “Major police presence, they have their rifles drawn.”

Shortly after, the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team was on scene and police presence grew but the reason for being at the home cannot be confirmed at this time.

The Capital News has contacted the RCMP for more information and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

