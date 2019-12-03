Heavy police presence in Falkland shuts down highway

Reports of approximately 12 RCMP vehicles and a helicopter in Westwold

Highway 97 is closed near Falkland due to a police incident at Westwold Station Road.

No detour is available.

Asessment is in progress.

Meanwhile there are reports of approximately a dozen RCMP vehicles and a helicopter on scene.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 – Police incident has closed the highway in Westwold between #MonteLake and #FalklandBC. Assessment in progress, detour not available.

Info here: https://t.co/TTxRpA4rBi — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 3, 2019

#DriverAlert We've heard reports of a convoy of police vehicles travelling along #BCHwy97 near #FalklandBC; unconfirmed reports of a road block set up, with around a dozen police vehicles and a helicopter circling overheard. We have reached out to @SoutheastRCMP. #Kamloops — RadioNLNews (@RadioNLNews) December 3, 2019

Updates will be provided as they are available.

