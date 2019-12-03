Heavy police presence in Falkland shuts down highway

Reports of approximately 12 RCMP vehicles and a helicopter in Westwold

Highway 97 is closed near Falkland due to a police incident at Westwold Station Road.

No detour is available.

Asessment is in progress.

Meanwhile there are reports of approximately a dozen RCMP vehicles and a helicopter on scene.

Updates will be provided as they are available.

