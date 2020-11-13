UPDATE: Heavy police presence in Rutland

A man may have been arrested at a home on Rutland Road South

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

RCMP are confirming that they are no longer actively searching for a suspect, however they do have an ongoing investigation in the Rutland area.

—————-

A heavy police presence is being reported in Rutland.

Social media users took to Facebook about 10 a.m. stating several RCMP cruisers were travelling down Highway 33 at a high rate of speed.

Two police vehicles were spotted outside the TD Bank at Plaza 33. Two more RCMP vehicles were spotted blocking the intersection of Dougall Road South and Jerome Road.

One woman claimed a man was arrested at a home on Rutland Road South, about 10:15 a.m.

An RCMP helicopter could be seen flying over the area.

More to come.

A police presence was seen at the TD Bank at Plaza 33. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News_

READ MORE: COVID-19 case isolated to yoga class at Parkinson Rec Centre

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP